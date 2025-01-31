Maria de Buenos Aires

media release:

María de Buenos Aires

By Ástor Piazzolla

January 31 & February 2, 2025

Capitol Theater

Sung in Spanish with projected English translations

Born in the slums of Buenos Aires "one day when God was drunk," María turns to the city in a desperate quest for freedom, falling in love with its tango rhythms.

A dark, surreal story told in song and dance, this "tango opera" by legendary Argentine composer Ástor Piazzolla has been widely acclaimed since its 1968 premiere.

Starring Kelly Guerra, Laureano Quant, and Kanopy Dance. Conducted by Kamna Gupta; directed by Frances Rabalais; choreographed by Lisa Thurrell.

Madison Opera's 24/25 season brings our signature theatrical blend of both classic and newer works. From Rossini's comic The Barber of Seville to Piazzolla's striking María de Buenos Aires and Mozart's phenomenal Don Giovanni, this is a season you do not want to miss.

See all three operas for as little as $69 and be guaranteed dates on your calendar for the chance to laugh, the chance to be moved, and above all the chance to feel the human connection that only happens when we share opera together.

Subscriptions may be purchased at madisonopera.org or over the phone at 608-238-8085. To be mailed a physical brochure, please send us an email.

Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 pm

Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2:30 pm