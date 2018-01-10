Maria Sibylla Merian: The Suriname Expedition 1699-1701

press release: November 4, 2017 - March 4, 2018, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily

Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the life of Maria Sibylla Merian! Ahead of her time, Maria Sibylla Merian's keen observational skills and work revolutionized both botany and zoology. Her artistic work changed the course of natural history illustration and left a lasting legacy of curiosity, knowledge, and beauty. See reproductions of her hand-colored engravings and some of the tropical plants she studied in Suriname up close in the Bolz Conservatory.

Bolz Conservatory Admission

General public admission- $2; Children 5 & under - free; Olbrich Botanical Society members - free

Admission is free to all on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., except during Olbrich's Blooming Butterflies.