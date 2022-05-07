Mariachi Continental de San Diego y Fredd Sanchez

press release: Celebrate moms everywhere through music with the American Family Insurance DreamBank! Join Mariachi Continental de San Diego and Fredd Sanchez for a Mother’s Day concert! With the help of music, you can share your gratitude for your mom while celebrating Mexican culture. Leave feeling inspired as the power of music helps to create bridges between different cultural groups and opens your ears and heart to music from all over the world. Dedicate this concert to your moms wherever they may be!

¡Celebren a las madres con música a través de DreamBank de American Family Insurance! Únete al Mariachi Continental de San Diego y Fredd Sánchez para un concierto del Día de la Madre. Le puedes mostrar gratitud a su mamá en este día especial y compartir la cultura mexicana. Este concierto te motivara a crear puentes entre diferentes grupos culturales y capacitar a las personas para que abran sus oídos y sus corazones a la música de todo el mundo. ¡Dedícale este concierto a su mama en donde quiera que este!