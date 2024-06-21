media release: ​Join Beyond the Page to celebrate Latine music & dance!

Dane County Public Libraries will host several free events featuring Latine artists from Colombia, Peru, and Mexico.

¡Únase a Beyond the Page para celebrar la música y el baile latinos!

Las bibliotecas públicas del condado de Dane organizarán varios eventos gratuitos con artistas latinos de Colombia, Perú y México.

Mariachi Sol de Madison

Historia y Sonidos del Mariachi: ¡Únete a la celebración cultural con nuestro programa gratuito, presentando un vibrante espectáculo en vivo con un mariachi de 8 músicos! Sumérgete en la magia del mariachi mientras estos talentosos artistas nos cautivan con su música y comparten la fascinante historia y relevancia cultural de este género único. Este evento es una experiencia divertida y enriquecedora diseñada para toda la familia. El programa se llevará a cabo principalmente en español, con el apoyo de un intérprete en inglés para garantizar la participación de todos.

History and Sounds of Mariachi: Join the cultural celebration with our free program, featuring a vibrant live show with an 8-piece mariachi band! Immerse yourself in the magic of mariachi as these talented artists captivate us with their music and share the fascinating history and cultural relevance of this unique genre. This event is a fun and enriching experience designed for the entire family. The program will be conducted primarily in Spanish, with the support of an English interpreter to ensure everyone's participation.