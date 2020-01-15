press release: Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through March, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community.

Enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic:

7 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020: Marilyn Annucci, Council for Wisconsin Writers Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award. Annucci’s writing has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies and her collection of poems, “The Arrows That Choose Us,” won the 2018 Press 53 Poetry Award and the Council of Wisconsin Writers’ Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award. She is also the author of “Luck,” a chapbook of poems from Parallel Press, and “Waiting Room,” winner of the 2012 Sunken Garden Poetry Prize. Originally from Massachusetts, she worked for 10 years as a writer and editor before earning an MFA from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a professor in the Department of Languages and Literatures at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater