Marilyn Fisher & Paul Hastil
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Performances will be in the large meeting rooms off to the side from the "Ask Here" desk; most performances are 2-4 pm with a set break in the middle. Produced in partnership with the Madison Jazz Society with funding by Friends of Sequoya Library.
This vocal jazz duo includes Marilyn Fisher on vocals and percussion and Paul Hastil on piano, performing jazz vocal standards and songs from the Great American Songbook.
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
