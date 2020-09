press release: Marilynne Robinson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, returns to the world of Gilead with Jack, the latest novel in one of the great works of contemporary American fiction.

Presented in partnership with The Believer Festival, Literary Arts, and The Loft's WordPlay, Marilynne Robinson will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss her new novel, Jack. Join us at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/jack