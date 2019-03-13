Mario
press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!
Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).
Two young football players get caught up between the politics of the game and the politics of love.
Country: Switzerland
Language: Swiss German | German
Release Date: 1 June 2018 (Poland)
Also Known As: Марио