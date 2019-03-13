Mario

Google Calendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two young football players get caught up between the politics of the game and the politics of love.

Country: Switzerland

Language:  Swiss German | German

Release Date: 1 June 2018 (Poland) 

Also Known As:  Марио

Info

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
LGBT
Movies
608-255-8582
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00 iCalendar - Mario - 2019-03-13 18:30:00