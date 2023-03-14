media release: Join Taliesin Preservation, University of Wisconsin Press, and author, Mark Borthwick on March 14th, from 6:30 pm- 7:30 pm (CT) for the virtual release of A Brave and Lovely Woman. The evening will start with a presentation, followed by an audience Q+A.

Description: Mamah Borthwick was an energetic, intelligent, and charismatic woman who earned a master’s degree at a time when few women even attended college, translated writings by a key figure of the early feminist movement, and traveled from the American prairie to Europe, Scandinavia, and even Japan. She is best known, however, as the mistress of the famous American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and for her shocking murder at the renowned Wisconsin home he built for her, Taliesin. A Brave and Lovely Woman offers keen insights into the narrative of Wright and Borthwick, a love story as American in character as it is Shakespearean in conclusion.

Little of Wright’s life and work has been left untouched by his many admirers, critics, and biographers. And yet the woman who stood at the center of his emotional life, Mamah Borthwick, has fallen into near obscurity. Mark Borthwick—a distant relative—recenters Mamah Borthwick in her own life, presenting a detailed portrait of a fascinating woman. Careful research and engaging prose at last give Borthwick, an enigmatic but crucial character in one of America’s most famous tragedies, center stage.

Mark Borthwick served as the director of the U.S. Asia Pacific Council at the East-West Center. He is the author of Pacific Century: The Emergence of Modern Pacific Asia. More information can be found at: www.mamahborthwick.com

