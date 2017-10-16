press release:

A Room of One's Own welcomes author, historian, and activist Mark Bray for a reading and book-signing from his new book, ANTIFA: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.

For the safety of the author and attendees, we will not allow large backpacks or purses in the store during this event. Please leave large bags at home.

In the wake of tragic events in Charlottesville, VA, and Donald Trump's two-day refusal to denounce the Nazis and white nationalists behind it all, the "antifa" opposition movement has become a hot topic of discussion. But what is it, precisely? And where did it come from?

In ANTIFA: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, organizer and historian Mark Bray provides a compelling, meticulous history that details the early days of the movement — when it was formed almost simultaneously with fascism itself, to fight Hitler and Mussolini — up to the present day. The book also acts as a handbook to tactics and strategies, key organizations and the core philosophies of the movement, suggesting what role citizens can play today in combating the rise of the far right.

MARK BRAY is a historian of human rights, terrorism, and political radicalism in Modern Europe who is currently a lecturer at Dartmouth College. He was one of the organizers of Occupy Wall Street, and is the author of Translating Anarchy: The Anarchism of Occupy Wall Street, and the co-editor of Anarchist Education and the Modern School: A Francisco Ferrer Reader. His work has appeared in Foreign Policy, Critical Quarterly, ROAR Magazine, and numerous edited volumes.