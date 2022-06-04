media release: Author Mark Ceilley introduces his new book, CINDERELLIOT--a delightful, queer re-telling of the classic fairytale! This event will be in-person at Mystery to Me on Monroe Street! If you're joining us from your home or from afar, tune in to the Crowdcast livestream!

About Cinderelliot

Cinderelliot is stuck at home taking care of his ungrateful stepsister and stepbrother. When Prince Samuel announces a kingdom-wide competition to join the royal staff as his baker, the stepsiblings insist that Cinderelliot bake their entries, leaving no time for he, himself, to compete. Fairy Godfather Ludwig appears and magically helps Cinderelliot bake his best chocolate cake, clean up, and get to the competition via limo. At the bake-off, Prince Samuel falls in love with Cinderelliot's cake, but our hero has to run off as the clock strikes midnight, leaving behind his chef hat. The next day, Prince Samuel searches the kingdom for the owner of the hat and finds that it fits perfectly on Cinderelliot's head. The prince is delighted to find not only his new baker but also the man of his dreams, and Cinderelliot creates a magnificent wedding cake--and the two live scrumptiously ever after.

About Mark Ceilley

Mark Ceilley earned his MFA in writing for children and young adults from Hamline University. He has taught Pre-K, Kindergarten, First and Second grades, and is currently a reading interventionist. He lives in St. Paul, Minnesota with his husband. This is his first picture book.

Important COVID info for Mystery to Me events:

-Audience capacity is limited to 35

-Proof of full vaccination will be required and checked at the door. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will not be allowed to enter.

-Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entirety of your time inside Mystery to Me.