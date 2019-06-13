Mark Chagall

press release: The Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s (JMM) newest exhibit explores one of the 20th century’s most celebrated artists, Marc Chagall. Captivated by the circus, Chagall created 23 color and 15 black-and-white lithographs on the subject that were published in 1967. Featuring colorful clowns, acrobats and women riding bareback, Chagall’s Le Cirque gives Milwaukeeans the rare opportunity to see the only known complete collection of these works in U.S. on public display. The exhibit is on view in the Museum’s special exhibit gallery June 14 through Sept. 8.

“Chagall was fascinated with the circus, it really inspired him. He saw all of its extraordinary acts and dreamlike components as symbolic of the human condition,” said Molly Dubin, curator at Jewish Museum Milwaukee. “This exhibit not only pays homage to Chagall but also to Milwaukee’s love for the long-standing Great Circus Parade tradition dating back to 1963.”

In conjunction with Chagall’s Le Cirque, JMM is offering visitors an immersive experience to more fully explore the circus theme. The whimsical prints will be accompanied by a JMM-curated corresponding exhibit that looks at Wisconsin’s grand circus history and celebrates the tradition of Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade. The Museum’s atrium will be filled with artifacts, photographs and personal stories from the parade, including original circus costumes, videos and poster art. The Museum will also display a pop-up exhibit of circus-themed artwork organized by the David Barnett Gallery, featuring works by Honore Daumier, Kees Van Dongen, Claude Wiesbuch and local artist Della Wells.

The Museum’s summer offerings also include several different events to engage visitors of all ages:

Opening Preview of Chagall’s Le Cirque on Thursday, June 13, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees will experience Marc Chagall’s legendary Le Cirque portfolio through the eyes of his granddaughter, Bella Meyer who will share memories about growing up with her renowned grandfather.

experience Marc Chagall’s legendary Le Cirque portfolio through the eyes of his granddaughter, Bella Meyer who will share memories about growing up with her renowned grandfather. Circus Family Day on Sunday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids and families can celebrate all things circus during this Big Top Chagall Shebang, including lessons in juggling, hula hooping, dance, balloon twisting, makeup and a make-your-own-circus print workshop.

on Sunday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids and families can celebrate all things circus during this Big Top Chagall Shebang, including lessons in juggling, hula hooping, dance, balloon twisting, makeup and a make-your-own-circus print workshop. The Flight Portfolio with Best-Selling Author Julie Orringer on Tuesday, July 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Orringer will discuss her newly published historical novel, “The Flight Portfolio” based on the true story of Varian Fry’s extraordinary attempt to save the work and the lives of artists fleeing the Holocaust, including Marc Chagall.

on Tuesday, July 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Orringer will discuss her newly published historical novel, “The Flight Portfolio” based on the true story of Varian Fry’s extraordinary attempt to save the work and the lives of artists fleeing the Holocaust, including Marc Chagall. Inspired Travel: Circus World Baraboo on Wednesday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will meet at River Hills Park and Ride to celebrate Wisconsin’s long-standing circus tradition with a behind-the-scenes tour of Circus World in Baraboo.

on Wednesday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will meet at River Hills Park and Ride to celebrate Wisconsin’s long-standing circus tradition with a behind-the-scenes tour of Circus World in Baraboo. Circus in Modern Art presentation and pop-up gallery by David Barnett and Rachel Kreiter on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a wine reception.

by David Barnett and Rachel Kreiter on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a wine reception. Wisconsin’s Great and Hidden Circus History Lunch and Learn with Meg Jones on Friday, Aug. 23, at 11:45 a.m. Learn how Wisconsin became an epicenter for circuses, why Wisconsin’s worst tornado in terms of loss of life was due in part to the circus and how elephants became the gold standard for circuses, ultimately leading to the downfall of the Ringling Brothers. Kosher lunches will be available for purchase.

The exhibit offers JMM a unique opportunity to highlight The Prophet Jeremiah, the monumental 14 by 19 foot tapestry on permanent display in the Museum Atrium. Its dreamlike composition invites visitors to take a breath before diving into the complicated history of Jewish Milwaukee. In its imagery, visitors see many of the Museum’s themes. The Prophet tells the history of the Jewish people and the pages of the book he holds contain prophesies of peace, wisdom and comprehension between everyone on earth.

Organized and on loan from the Rahr West Art Museum in Manitowoc where the collection first debuted in 2017, JMM is the first stop on Chagall’s Le Cirque’s traveling tour. The opportunity to showcase the work of one of the most prominent and renowned Jewish artists is rooted in a donation from the father of Moshe Katz, Jewish educator, active member of Milwaukee’s Jewish community and current board president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Major support for the exhibit and related programming comes from the Brico Fund and the Milwaukee Arts Board.