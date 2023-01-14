Mark Croft Band

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Mark Croft is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist who has always been unafraid to break the genre barriers.  Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own Roots, Rock & Americana-based approach to songwriting, infusing soulful performances with infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies.

608-285-2951
