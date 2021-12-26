Mark Croft

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons!

Limited capacity - tickets not required. $3 Suggested Donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

Mark Croft is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist who has always been unafraid to break the genre barriers. Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own Roots, Rock & Americana-based approach to songwriting, infusing soulful performances with infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies. His booming baritone vocals, finely crafted songs, and ability to navigate his six-string with superiority, has garnered him praise as the classic triple-threat. With six albums of original material to his name, Croft released his latest studio project, the Southbound Walking Northward EP in 2019.

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Holidays, Music
608-246-4550
Google Calendar - Mark Croft - 2021-12-26 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mark Croft - 2021-12-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mark Croft - 2021-12-26 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mark Croft - 2021-12-26 14:00:00 ical