press release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons!

Limited capacity - tickets not required. $3 Suggested Donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

Mark Croft is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist who has always been unafraid to break the genre barriers. Croft takes inspiration from a variety of musical styles and blends them into his own Roots, Rock & Americana-based approach to songwriting, infusing soulful performances with infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies. His booming baritone vocals, finely crafted songs, and ability to navigate his six-string with superiority, has garnered him praise as the classic triple-threat. With six albums of original material to his name, Croft released his latest studio project, the Southbound Walking Northward EP in 2019.