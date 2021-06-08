Mark Croft Band

press release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is proud to bring back the perennial summer favorite: “YOUR Lunch Time LIVE!”

Grab a Friend, Grab a Blanket and Grab a Spot at YOUR Lunch Time LIVE 2021!

For fourteen consecutive Tuesdays June through August, a FREE outdoor concert series will take place from noon-1pm on the lawn near the North Hamilton walkway of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

These concerts a great place for the Madison community to socialize and enjoy the lunch hour during the beautiful Wisconsin summer in a safe and socially distanced way. All public health guidelines will be followed.

RSVP on Facebook so you don't miss a show!