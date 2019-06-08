Mark Golbach & Daniel Alan Ely
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Last year the Wisconsin State Department of Transportation Office building on Sheboygan Avenue was demolished and trucked away to be recycled. Dan Ely and Mark Golbach documented the event, taking over 16,000 pictures over many months. On Thursday, June 6, at 7 P.M. we will open an exhibition of a selection of our images at the PhotoMidwest Gallery, 700 Ray-O-Vac Drive
