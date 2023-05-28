media release: Country and Midwestern presents the untold story of Chicago’s pivotal role as a country and folk music capital, revealing how major labels and legendary figures made the Midwest their home. Drawing on hundreds of interviews and deep archival research, Guarino tells a forgotten tale of music, migration, and the ways that rural culture infiltrated urban communities through the radio, the automobile, and the railroad.

Mark Guarino covers national news and culture from Chicago for the Washington Post, ABC News, the New York Times, and other outlets. He was the Midwest bureau chief for the Christian Science Monitor for seven years.

mark-guarino.com