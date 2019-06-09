press release: Frank Lloyd Wright's lesser known projects were some of his more beautiful works. Best known for his urban and suburban houses, Wright's lesser-known summer "cottage" design is on display in a new Wisconsin Historical Society Press architectural and restoration history, Frank Lloyd Wright's Penwern: A Summer Estate.

The famous architect designed more than 40 summer cottages for locations in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ontario. Many have a rustic feel and are not as easily recognized as Wright's prolific year-round domestic designs. Among them is the featured southern Wisconsin estate on Delavan Lake called Penwern. The estate includes more than 600 feet of lakefront, stunning sunlit rooms, incredible arches, a boathouse, gatehouse, and unique light fixtures. Commissioned by Chicago capitalist Fred B. Jones around 1900, Penwern has received both national and state recognition. The home's current stewards have dedicated themselves to restoring the estate to Wright's vision.

Author Mark Hertzberg takes readers back in time--through beautiful home photos, original Wright drawings, and vintage black and white pictures--to showcase the glory days of gracious lake living and entertaining, Frank Lloyd Wright style. He also shares the inspiring story of the estate's restoration.

Mark Hertzberg is the author and photographer of three books about Frank Lloyd Wright's work in Racine, Wisconsin. An award-winning photojournalist, Hertzberg was director of photography of The Journal Times in Racine until his retirement in March 2012. He serves on the board of directors of the Frank Lloyd Wright Wisconsin Tourism Heritage Program.

Find "Frank Lloyd Wright's Penwern" at your favorite book retailer or online at www.wisconsinhistory.org/shop. It's also available as an e-book through popular e-book vendors.

TALIESIN LAUNCH EVENT JUNE 9!

Celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's birthday weekend with a special launch event -- at the Taliesin's Hillside Theater -- cohosted by the Taliesin Preservation Inc., Arcadia Books, and the Society Press!

SUNDAY JUNE 9, 2019, 4 p.m., Location: Taliesin, 5481 County Rd., Spring Green, Wis., 53588.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. An on-site book signing will follow, hosted by Arcadia Books.