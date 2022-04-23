Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors with Rusty Zinn & Billy Flynn

$20.

press release: Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors with Rusty Zinn and Billy Flynn!

This is a rare pairing of guitarists Rusty Zinn & Grammy winner Billy Flynn with the amazing rhythm section of Wes Starr (drums) & Randy Bermudes (bass). Top it off with Grammy Nominated, two time Blues Award winner Mark Hummel on harp & vocals and you have one of the heaviest blues bands on the planet!!!

Mark Hummel, Rusty, Billy, Wes & Randy’s resumes touring and recording with Asleep at the Wheel, Fabulous Thunderbirds , James Cotton, Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, Jimmy Vaughn, Snooky Pryor, Kim Wilson, Delbert McClinton, Marsha Ball, Brownie McGhee, Charlie Musselwhite, Charles Brown, Eddie Taylor, Legendary Blues Band, Luther Tucker, Jimmy Dawkins, Omar and the Howlers, Anson Funderburgh and many more.

“Mark Hummel is one of the very top notch guys on the Blues Harmonica scene today. He’s a great traditional player” – Billy Boy Arnold

“Hummel, a specialist in West Coast Blues, knows a thing or two about about how to please an audience” -New Yorker

“Hummel plays the harmonica with the fat, full sound that made Little Walter sound almost like a saxophonist rather than a harp man.” -Chicago Sun-Times

“Mark Hummel is a Harmonica Virtuoso. He is one of a handful of the Best Players ever on the Instrument.” – Blues Revue Magazine

“Harmonica ace Mark Hummel has always surrounded himself with top notch talent.

Hummel certainly spends time on center stage with both his vocals and harmonica, most prominently on the instrumental ‘Walking with Mr. Lee.’ Top notch from start to finish, skip this one at your peril.” – Mark Smith/Music Revue

The Memphis Commercial Appeal raved, “Rusty Zinn is the real deal. To say this is the best blues release of the year is an understatement.”