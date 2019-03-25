press release: Reflections Exhibits presents an exhibit "Coalescence" by artist Mark Pflughoeft. The exhibit will hang in the gallery in the offices of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters at 1922 University Ave., Madison.

The exhibit will hang from March 25 - May 15, 2019. The galley will be open 9 AM - 4 PM Monday - Friday. Please call 608- 263-1692 to make sure the gallery is open.

Artist statement:

I've been visually motivated by the theme of “Man and Nature” all my life. Organic and geometric contrasts have filled my abstract compositions for the last 40+ years. I do not view it as man vs nature because I see humans as an integral part of nature. But I do enjoy the striking visual contrast in what we create, as compared to nature itself. Visually, I thoroughly enjoy an airplane window seat, thus, seeing the landscape from above. I enjoy viewing the lush and textured earth surfaces divided up into the functionally derived topographical patchwork quilt of human endeavors. I love the exquisite line of an old meandering stream that runs through a drying river bed, next to the hard edged geometry of a nearby farm field edge or winding road. And oddly, I delight in seeing bodies of water trapped inside hurricane walls or inside enormous agricultural boundaries. There's a tension that comes from these opposing visual elements that is startlingly contradictory, and also intriguing, dynamic and beautiful to me.

My challenge in this series is bringing these diametrically opposed elements and forms together, and making them coalesce into unique, striking and unified compositions.