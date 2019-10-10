Mark Pryor
press release: Mark Pryor is a British mystery writer who writes crime fiction mostly set in Paris, but also in London and Barcelona. He currently lives in Austin, Texas where he is a prosecuting attorney. The Hugo Marston series features a former FBI profiler who is now the head of security at the US Embassy in Paris. Pryor describes Hugo as "a rather old-fashioned kind of hero." There are currently eight books in the series, the first was published in 2012.
