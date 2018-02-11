Markets & Meals for Hope

to Google Calendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00

Westminster Presbyterian Church 4100 Nakoma Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Markets and Meals for Hope! – hosted by the Churches’ Center for Land and People (CCLP).  Support small scale farmers and enjoy a delicious brunch made with local food (note: NO brunch on Feb. 11) – proceeds go towards the CCLP’s Harvest of Hope Fund to support farmers in need.   For a full schedule of CCLP winter markets in the Madison area, visit:  http://www.cclpmidwest.org.

Info
Westminster Presbyterian Church 4100 Nakoma Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Farmers' Markets
608-438-7154
to Google Calendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Markets & Meals for Hope - 2018-02-11 09:00:00