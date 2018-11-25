Markets & Meals for Hope
Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Sun. Nov. 25, 9:00 am- 1:00 pm Madison Christian Community (7118 Old Sauk Rd.) Harvest of Hope Winter Farmers Market! Our markets are an opportunity to share a meal made from locally produced ingredients with others in your community, purchase products directly from local farmers and producers, learn about sustainable farming practices and build connections with our vendors. Hosted by the Food, Faith & Farming Network.
