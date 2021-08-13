press release: As a part of our Blooms and Butterflies event, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beer, wine, seltzers, and a taco cart will be available. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

Marques Morel is a Midwestern American songwriter/folksinger, guitar-strummer/harmonica wailer, Street-performer/wandering troubadour, itinerant woodcutter/migrant worker, and a friend to all. He has performed everywhere from big city street corners around the world, to county fairs and festivals, to dingy bars, listening rooms and theaters. Known for his intense and infectious energy on stage and his gritty and honest songwriting and delivery, Marques Morel will be found performing either as a one man show, or with his band, The Midnight Wind. After nearly a decade since his last solo release, Marques released his new LP, Trail of the Ghost, in February of 2021. Trail of the Ghost is an intimate portrait of a haunted man as he wanders the old and the new American west. Rich with iconic figureheads such as Woody Guthrie, Jack Kerouac, Crazy Horse, and Geronimo, Morel’s new record is a journey in itself that is well worth the walk.

August 13-14; farm is open from 10am-9pm, live music will be from 6:00pm-8:30pm.

$8.77/person