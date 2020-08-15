media release: MNA‘s Enhancement Committee invites you to participate in a Marquette Neighborhood Treasure Hunt this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Decipher clues and solve puzzles to find answers that will lead you to some of the neighborhood’s greatest treasures.

This event is entirely outdoors, is 100% free, and is completely no contact. This is a family-friendly event, and groups can be made up of 1-4 participants. (Larger groups allowed if all are immediate family members!) All you need to participate is a team name and a smart phone!

By 9 a.m. on the day of the event, clues and a link to the answer submission form will be available right here on this page of the MNA website. Answers must be submitted by 8 p.m. on the day of the event. All those who complete the hunt will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from local businesses–including Willy Street Co-op and St. Vincent dePaul!

Feel free to email MNA Board Member Jen Plants if you have questions before Saturday.

Please follow all social distancing rules currently in mandate while participating in this event.