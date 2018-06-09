Marquette Waterfront Festival

press release: Saturday, Noon to 8:00 / Sunday, Noon to 7:00

Expect a hyper-excited crowd celebrating the beginning of summer on the shores of Lake Monona. The event features music from around the world and the very best in local artists. Food, arts and crafts vendors, kids' games and more

Tips for First Timers: Very limited on-street parking means please come down on your bike. No carry-ins or dogs please.

Fantastic free music is in store on two stages with great food and drink and vendors. This family friendly event is replete with the Dandelion Dash on Saturday morning and Fools Flotilla on Sunday morning plus hay rides all at beautiful lakeside Yahara Place Park. The Waterfront is in its 29th year and is presented by The Marquette Neighborhood

Producer/Benefactor: Marquette Neighborhood Association and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center