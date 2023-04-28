The Marriage of Figaro

media release: In 1786, Mozart revolutionized opera. Taking Beaumarchais’ play about servants and nobility – so incendiary that it was banned in Vienna – Mozart composed an opera that is both funny and moving, creating a sublime masterpiece.

The opera takes place on one day, and tells of Susanna and Figaro’s maneuvering to get married as they plot around the Count with the help of the Countess and several people with their own agendas. Music elevates every moment, and the flaws of humanity give way to the beauty of compassion.

One of the greatest operas ever written, Figaro is ever-young, ever-wise, and ever-transcendent.

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8 pm; Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:30 pm, Overture Hall

Sung in Italian with projected English translations