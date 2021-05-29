Mars Hall, Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey, Mickey Magnum, Sunspot, Racing Pulses, Katie Scullin

Build Your Own Brat Fest music:

May 29: Katie Scullin 11:30 am, Racing Pulses 1 pm, Sunspot 2:30 pm, Mickey Magnum 4 pm, Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey 5:30 pm, Mars Hall 7 pm

The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

HOWEVER- The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: BUILD YOUR OWN BRAT FEST!

Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021! Find the complete list of venues and events at bratfest.com.

