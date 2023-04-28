Marsden, Jules Iolyn, Nick Droz, The Rev. Andrew Mazur

media release: Songwriter Stew is a new original music showcase held monthly at Cargo Coffee East. This “listening room” style event features Madison songwriters sharing songs that surround one word or idea. Each artist plays a short set of original tunes that reflect themes like “play” or “triumph”, “despair” or “nature”. At the end of the evening everyone takes the stage at once for one more song each, played in-the-round style, with an option to play along together.

This month's recipe is centered around "Rebirth", featuring original music from Joe Marsden, Jules Iolyn, Nick Droz, and Rev. Andrew Mazur

.

Come join us for a night of great original music! All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the Artists.