Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Purple XPeRIeNCE is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minn.  They have been touring around the country since 2011 with Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations.

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE - 2022-11-04 19:30:00 ical