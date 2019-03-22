Marshall Deerfield

to Google Calendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

press release: On 3/22/19 the Cambridge Winery at the Cambridge, WI location we will be hosting the band Marshall Deerfield. They will be playing a fun mix of country, classic country, honky tonk, and rockabilly. This event is on 3/22/19 and will go from 6 pm to 9 pm. There is no cover charge and free event for everyone to attend.

Info

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523 View Map
Music
608-819-6672
to Google Calendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Marshall Deerfield - 2019-03-22 18:00:00