Marshall High School Carolers
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Marshall High School Carolers will sponsor a musical performance on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12 PM to 1 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.
