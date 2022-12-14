Marshall High School Carolers

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Marshall High School Carolers will sponsor a musical performance on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12 PM to 1 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.

Info

Kids & Family
Holidays, Music
