media release: Marten Horger is a German bass house DJ and producer. Horger is signed to Insomniac Records and has songs that were released on Monstercat, Musical freedom and Confession. He has notable collaborations with David Ghuetta, Tchami and Apashe. Horger’s song “Take Me High” hit number 1 on the largest EDM based music website, Beatport. You can see Horger perform at festivals like Burning Man, Shambayla, Glastonbury, and at Liquid in Madison.

Artist Link: https://linktr.ee/marten_ horger

Listen to “Take Me High”: Marten Hørger - Take Me High (Official Visualizer)

https://www.facebook.com/ events/696119922167022