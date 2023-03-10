Marten Horger

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Marten Horger is a German bass house DJ and producer. Horger is signed to Insomniac Records and has songs that were released on Monstercat, Musical freedom and Confession. He has notable collaborations with David Ghuetta, Tchami and Apashe. Horger’s song “Take Me High” hit number 1 on the largest EDM based music website, Beatport. You can see Horger perform at festivals like Burning Man, Shambayla, Glastonbury, and at Liquid in Madison. 

Artist Link: https://linktr.ee/marten_horger

Listen to “Take Me High”: Marten Hørger - Take Me High (Official Visualizer)

https://www.facebook.com/events/696119922167022

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-250-2600
Google Calendar - Marten Horger - 2023-03-10 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marten Horger - 2023-03-10 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marten Horger - 2023-03-10 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marten Horger - 2023-03-10 22:00:00 ical