ONLINE: Martha Glowacki

media release: Virtual Artist Talk: Martha Glowacki, Thursday, November 18, 5 PM CST

The online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artist about her work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on our website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the talk has ended.

November 5-Dec. 31: Three New Shows

Carol Chase Bjerke and Rick Hintze – New Work,

Cup Show: Group Show

no. 5: Martha Glowacki: Rituals and Reenactments

In person Opening Reception 5-8 PM. Open to the public. Mask will be required at this event, no reservation needed. We look forward to seeing you!