media release: November 11, 2023 – April 7, 2024 • Main Galleries, Imprint Gallery

Pairing works from the MMoCA collection with contemporary artists engaged in similar pursuits, imaginary i showcases the artwork of over 20 different artists creating at the intersection of math, science, and the imagination. From an AI powered installation to a visualization of quantum mechanics, experience the unique perspective that artists bring to science, technology, engineering, and math.

An exhibition celebration is scheduled for Friday, November 10, 2023, from 5–8 PM, with an artist talk by Anne Lindberg from 6–7 PM in the Lecture Hall. Lindberg will discuss her installation commissioned by MMoCA and on view in imaginary i, along with her artistic practice. Admission to MMoCA’s galleries and exhibition events is free and open to the public.

Martha Glowacki on Starry Transit

Saturday, February 24 • 2 PM • Lecture Hall • Free Admission

Learn about the “contemporary cabinet of curiosity” in Martha Glowacki’s talk on her work, Starry Transit. Originally installed in 2005 at the historic Washburn Observatory as part of a collaborative project between MMoCA and the UW-Madison Department of Astronomy, Glowacki’s Starry Transit is currently on view in imaginary i. It draws on historical scientific objects and manuscripts to explore the mysteries of nighttime bird migration and humanity’s relationship with the stars.

Learn more about this talk at mmoca.org/starrytransit.