press release: Martha Graham: Power and Passion

October 18-20, 2019

Friday 7:30pm; Saturday 5:00pm & 8:00pm, Sunday 2:30pm

Experience the artistry of an American legend!

Martha Graham was a truly revolutionary dancer and choreographer. She created original stage pictures with dancers’ bodies that explored the depth and diversity — the power and passion — of human emotions. To celebrate her ongoing legacy, we are honored to host dancers from Graham 2, a company chosen from the most elite dancers at the Martha Graham School. Its mission is to bring the Graham tradition to new audiences, smaller venues and cultural communities, and to be a springboard for dancers to join the Martha Graham Dance Company and other prestigious troupes throughout the world. Graham School Program Director and choreographer Lone Kjaer Larsen will create a powerful new work for Kanopy Dance Company and Graham 2 Director Virginie Mécène will also be in residence.

Echoing the power, drama, physicality, and immensely beautiful choreography in the Graham lineage, works by Lisa Thurrell and Robert E. Cleary will round out the program.

Coming Friday night? Join us for a reception post-show!

Post show talk back – meet the artists – join us in the theater after the Saturday 5 PM show.