Martha Graham Technique & Exploration

media release: Taught by Sandra Kaufmann, director of Loyola University dance program and former principal dancer and soloist, Martha Graham Dance Company, NYC

Noted for its intense physicality, the Martha Graham technique developed to give voice to her profound choreographic impulses. This class will introduce some primary themes of Graham repertory: Jungian symbolism, American ideals, abstract expressionism and mystic Christianity. Students will learn repertory phrases, introducing dancers to some of Graham’s masterpieces contextualizing some of her major themes.

For Intermediate/Advanced dancers ages 12-adult