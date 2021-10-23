Martha Hayden Open Studio

Edward Hayden Martha Hayden

media release: Martha Hayden, painter and artist with over 50 years of exhibitions, a student of Oskar Kokoschka, known for works in which realism and abstraction take turns, with exhibits across the world, presents her Open Studio on October 23 and October 24 from noon to 5 PM each day at her home and studio. Come seen a lifetime of painting in every room of her restored 1870s Victorian home, located at 143 Prairie St, Sharon, a pleasant 1 hour drive from Madison.