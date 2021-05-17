ONLINE: Martha Kauppi

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Martha Kauppi, author of Polyamory: A Clinical Toolkit for Therapists (and Their Clients), for a virtual conversation on Crowdcast with fellow sex therapist Ari Tuckman!

About Polyamory: Your favorite long-term client tells you they want to open up their relationship. Are you ready to help them? This groundbreaking guide to consensual nonmonogamy offers a reading experience that feels like consulting with a trusted advisor. Martha Kauppi equips you with the skills to be a true ally to clients who want to explore polyamory. Learn from the expert who trains experts as she debunks myths and shares the exact tools she uses with her own clients. Flip to any chapter for an understanding of what is possible, where things break down and why, and how to help. You'll learn how to conceptualize complicated relational dynamics in a way that leads to effective treatment, and how to identify and disrupt maladaptive relational patterns without perpetuating negative cultural bias. A must-read for anyone looking for a framework to simplify the complexities of polyamory.

Martha Kauppi, MS, MFT, is a marriage and family therapist, educator, author, speaker, and AASECT-certified sex therapist and supervisor. Her private practice in Madison, Wisconsin, specializes in complex relational therapy, sex issues, and alternative family structures. As the founding director of the Institute for Relational Intimacy, Martha offers unique educational materials to help therapists all over the world become comfortable, confident, and competent working with sex issues.

Ari Tuckman, PsyD, CST is a psychologist and Certified Sex Therapist in private practice. He is the author of four books, including his most recent, ADHD After Dark: Better Sex Life, Better Relationship. A popular speaker, he has given more than 400 presentations, including in nine other countries.