Martin Sexton, Chris Trapper

press release: Here's your chance to see Martin Sexton right here at the Mineral Point Opera House! His winter tour begins with an extensive run through Europe and then takes Martin across North America, as he tries out new material as well as reinvents his own classics.

Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, Sexton has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex, and in numerous films, though it's his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.

Chris Trapper will be playing in support. Doors will open at 6:30 pm.

Tickets: $30 (balcony general admission), $35 (main floor general admission), $40 (box seats), on sale Friday, Sept. 21, at BrownPaperTickets.com.