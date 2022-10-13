press release: We'll go back inside with the return engagement of Martyn Joseph from Wales, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. In our first ten years of house concerts, Martyn stands among our top performers. His outstanding guitar work and powerful poetic and political songs are second to none. If you missed him at Our House just over two years ago, and even if you saw him then, pencil in this date.

CONCERT DETAILS: All seats are $20 each and all proceeds go to our musicians. To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your check (payable to David Wallner), or cash, to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703, or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated.

Questions? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!