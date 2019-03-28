Marvelous Marble Mazes

press release: Join us in the Art Classroom to craft your own marble maze game using paper plates, paper, pipe cleaners, and decorations! You’ll be able to take their mazes home to play with family and friends.

This activity encourages children to use fine motor movement, promotes problem-solving skills and creativity, and is a very first step at learning the basic concepts of physics.

Free for museum members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration is required for this event.