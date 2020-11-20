ONLINE: Marvelous Miscasts

press release: The second installment in SPCT's COVID Cabaret series continues to bring some life, light and levity for those who simply need an escape. In Marvelous Miscasts, performers selected songs they would most likely never get cast to perform on stage ... for one reason or another.

Tune into the SPCT YouTube channel at 7:45 p.m. on Friday (Nov 20) to watch the premiere. Or watch it on demand anytime after.

Did you miss the first cabaret? Watch Speak to Me here.

Interested in submitting a song for the next cabaret, Snowy Seasons? The deadline for the November 30 taping at the Barn is Thursday (November 19). And, the deadline for the second taping date, which will be in early December, is Wednesday, November 25. Get more details and submit a song at Christmas COVID Cabaret.