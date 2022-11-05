Marvin Tate, Erwan Keravec, Gerrit Hatcherr, Gaspar Glaus & Lia Kohl

media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $20.

THE BRIDGE #2.3 TEMPLE OF ENTHUSIASM WITH MARVIN TATE, ERWAN KERAVEC, GERRIT HATCHER, GASPAR CLAUS, AND LIA KOHL

Saturday, November 5, 2022

8:00 PM 11:00 PM

Temple of Enthusiasm (The Bridge #2.3) Marvin Tate voice Erwan Keravec bagpipes

Gerrit Hatcher tenor saxophone. Gaspar Claus cello. Lia Kohl cello

The Bridge associates nearly 150 French and North American musicians (75 per cycle, one cycle lasting seven years), divided into quartets and quintets. This long list respects the sociological diversity of the jazz field: men and women of all generations and backgrounds, who will be brought together, one after another, configuration after configuration. And its aesthetic diversity: music as a means of expression and as a means of experimentation, music as a domain of possibility. All of them show invaluable capacities to share their knowledge and craft, both on- and off-stage.

They started to think of it this way: as the creation of a magnetic field in music. Four Aces and a Queen, of course, and all combinations of the unimaginable, all balances, all imbalances. First between a poet with a wide-open conscience (Marvin Tate), a hallucinating bagpiper (Erwan Keravec), a devilish saxophonist (Gerrit Hatcher), and two cellists in ambush (Gaspar Claus & Lia Kohl), in a racket. Each one of them having taken care to be rooted in a territory or a history (from the frankness of the Chicago ghetto to all the winds of Brittany, from jazz to pop or to improvisation, as long as crossroads are opened), while remaining free of its movements, to start again from scratch and to the infinity. Each one sees or hears things only in his own generous way, pulling in his own direction while being attracted by the directions that the four others discover. Pentacle.