Mary Ann Harr, Robert Eversman & Cynthia Bacon Hammer

press release: "OUR FAVORITE PIECES"

Mary Ann Harr, Harp

Robert Eversman, Violin

Cynthia Bacon Hammer, Soprano

Works by Mendelssohn, Massenet, Dvorak, Saint Saens, Gershwin, and Andree.

FREE ADMISSION

Heritage Congregational Church, 3102 Prairie Road. DIRECTIONS - from Verona Rd. and the Beltline: Take Verona Rd. South to County Rd. PD (also known as McKee Rd.) Turn right on PD. Pass the Target store on your left, continue down the hill, make a right at the next stop light located at Manchester Rd. Make an immediate left on Waterford Rd. Take that until it dead ends at Prairie. Make a left and then an immediate right into the driveway of the church which should be visible at that point. If you are coming from the South (i.e. Mineral Point, Dodgeville, Verona): take 151 into Madison city limits, make a left on PD (also known as McKee Rd.) this turn is the first major intersection after the speed limit changes from 65 to 55. Once on PD, pass the Target store on your left, continue down the hill, make a right at the next stop light located at Manchester Rd. Make an immediate left on Waterford Rd. Take that until it dead ends at Prairie. Make a left and then an immediate right into the driveway of the church which should be visible at that point.