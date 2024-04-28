media release: This spring, Overture’s exhibiting artists take everyday ideas and transform them into aesthetic experiences. To connect and learn more, join us for artist talks at the receptions. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase. On display:

Galleries I, II & III - Tuesday, March 19 - Sunday, June 9

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, March 12 – Sunday, June 2

Rotunda Gallery: Tuesday, March 26 - Sunday, June 16

Gallery Receptions: Gallery I, II, III and Rotunda Gallery: Friday, March 29, 5:30pm - 8:30pm; Playhouse Gallery: Friday, March 22, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Gallery I: The Shape of Time: Our world is full of symbols of cycles of life and death, growth and regrowth, and consistency alongside change. These themes are explored through silhouettes, graphic patterns and nature’s rhythms in Lauren Harlowe’s paintings and through tangled still lifes and gardens of repeated patterns in J Myszka Lewis’s mixed-media work.

Gallery II: Color Play: Mary Gill and Jessica Laub’s colorful work interprets the magic of the world in which they live. Gill’s paintings and collages address the human experience from her Caribbean perspective. Laub, through her bright, textured mosaics, conveys the joy and peace she finds in nature. Includes: Mary Gill - Artist Talk, Sunday, April 28, 4:30pm, Gallery II: Gill will discuss her life and paintings in light of her American experience through the lens of growing up in Trinidad.

Gallery III: Something to Chew On: Lainey Singer and Tony Riel creatively depict everyday objects with distinct styles, using vibrant colors to highlight details. Riel focuses on food and everyday items, painting in oil on canvas. Singer employs multimedia techniques to create prints and illustrations notable for their whimsy and attunement to detail.

Playhouse Gallery: Realismo Magico: Realidades Soñadas / Magical Realism: Dreamed Realities: By the Macondo Project Collective: Ernesto Atkinson | Rodrigo Carapia | Angelica Contreras | Jacobo Lovo | Issis Macias | Francisco X. Mora | Richie Morales. Macondo’s Dreamed Realities exhibit aims to expand Magical Realism’s exploration of cultural influences, memory and identity to engage the audience in a visual discourse.

Rotunda Gallery: Whispers of Worlds: Audifax and Joe Landis create portals that unlock an access between our world and beyond. The movement on the canvas creates a stillness within us, reflecting a poetry deep inside, connecting us to the place of the unseen.

Interested in taking a piece of art home? Most artwork is available for purchase.

HOW TO PURCHASE ART