Mary Hildebrand

Tears Become Rain: Stories of Transformation and Healing Inspired by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press, Oct. 10, 2023), offers intimate encounters with the wisdom of the most influential monk and peace activist of the past century, exploring themes of coming home to ourselves, healing from grief and loss, facing fear, and building community and belonging. Learn more at parallax.org/product/tears-become-rain/.

Mary Hillebrand is a former magazine editor and writer, and is now a teacher and enjoys teaching mindfulness to high school and adult students and other educators.