ONLINE: Mary Lang Sollinger

(past pick) Mary Lang Sollinger was one of Barack Obama's earliest and most enthusiastic supporters when he first ran for president. After hosting a fundraiser for Obama in her lakefront Madison home in the fall of 2007, she organized 12 other fundraisers around the state for the presidential candidate. She went on to serve on his national finance committee in 2008 and 2012. A huge fan of the former president, Sollinger has now written a book about her experience, From Inspiration to Activism: A Personal Journey Through Obama's Presidential Campaign, and will discuss the book at this event hosted by (and a fundraiser for) The Progressive.

The Progressive magazine and A Room of One's Own bookstore invite you to a Virtual Book Event with Mary Lang Sollinger and her book: From Inspiration to Activism, A Personal Journey through Obama's Presidential Campaign.

Winner of the Chicago Writers Association 2020 Book of the Year in the nonfiction category.

“As a key player on many successful campaigns and political movements, Mary has a keen understanding of what it takes to win. Her book offers a great insight into the early rise of President Obama’s campaign and the impact individuals can have in changing the course of history.” —U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

“Mary is a true example of someone inspired to create change at the local level, and in a short time becoming a major force nationally. I was happy to see the book reflected President Obama's mantra of 'Respect. Empower. Include.' This is a code of ethics we, in Wisconsin, understand.” – U.S. Representative Mark Pocan

“Mary had a vision, and fortunately it matched Barack Obama’s. Read her book.” – Ed Asner, Emmy Award-winning actor and former president of the Screen Actor’s Guild

Mary Lang Sollinger grew up in a small farming town in Wisconsin’s heartland. There were no big expectations of her after high school. In spite of this, she took some risks and became a candidate for mayor in Madison, a prodigious fundraiser and a community activist for causes and candidates she believes in. Along the way, she discovered that only in the United States of America could this happen. She embodies Obama’s campaign mantra of: respect, empower, and include. Now, more than ever, this book is essential to re-kindle that hope that is in all of us.

Since 1909, The Progressive has aimed to amplify voices of dissent and those under-represented in the mainstream, with a goal of championing grassroots progressive politics. Our bedrock values are nonviolence and freedom of speech.

