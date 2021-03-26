ONLINE: Mary Lang Sollinger

× Expand Mark Gillespie Mary Lang Sollinger and President Barack Obama.

(past pick) Mary Lang Sollinger was one of Barack Obama's earliest and most enthusiastic supporters when he first ran for president. After hosting a fundraiser for Obama in her lakefront Madison home in the fall of 2007, she organized 12 other fundraisers around the state for the presidential candidate. She went on to serve on his national finance committee in 2008 and 2012. A huge fan of the former president, Sollinger has now written a book about her experience, From Inspiration to Activism: A Personal Journey Through Obama's Presidential Campaign, and will discuss the book at this event.

press release: From Inspiration to Activism: A Personal Journey Through Obama’s Presidential Campaign

Online Presentation by Mary Sollinger, Winner of the Chicago’s Writers Association’s Book of the Year Award

Friday, March 26, 5:30-6:30p.m., online via Zoom (link to be provided morning of event)

Mary served on the National Finance Committee for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and for President Joe Biden in 2020. In addition to fundraising, Mary has also done fieldwork in Wisconsin, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, and was an Obama delegate in the 2008 and 2012 Democratic National Conventions.

You will hear about her experiences helping Barack Obama win Wisconsin in 2008 in her book From Inspiration to Activism. Her insights into grassroots organizing and political fundraising have never been more important, as we enter an era of political uncertainty and change at both a local and national level.

Not only will Mary be sharing her experience, but she has generously offered to mail a paperback copy of her book to any guests who donates $20.

*This activity is primary intended to promote insight into historic education on the African American experience and NOT intended to promote partisan politics.