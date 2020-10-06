ONLINE: Mary Lang Sollinger

REGISTER HERE.

press release: Happy Hour Virtual Conversation with Mary Lang Sollinger and Carol Koby!

About From Inspiration to Activism: Mary’s years of fundraising experience culminated in an incredible opportunity to host a fundraiser at her home with Senator Obama in the fall of 2007. Mary believed in all that he stood for and knew that she needed to do whatever it took to help Senator Obama and others seek political office.

Mary was tireless in her efforts to get out the vote for Senator Obama through canvassing across Madison, Dubuque, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis. While knocking on door after door, Mary found unique ways to overcome obstacles when trying to connect with people on the other side of those doors. She embodied Obama’s campaign mantra: respect, empower, include.

After the huge success of Senator Obama’s 2007 fundraiser, Mary Lang Sollinger went on to organize twelve fundraisers throughout Wisconsin in fourteen months. As a result of her fundraising successes, she was asked to serve on President Obama’s National Finance Committee, both in 2008 and 2012.

Carol Koby recently retired as executive producer and host of All About Living, a weekly radio she hosted for 18 years on Mid-West Family Broadcasting stations. Previously, Carol moderated Picture of Health, a cable television series produced by the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. In earlier years, Carol Koby was the first women’s director and a news reporter at WITI-TV, Channel 6, in Milwaukee, and consumer advocate, news reporter, and public affairs moderator for WKOW-TV, Channel 27, in Madison.